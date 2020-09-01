Keerthy Suresh accepted to be part of direct Telugu films post Mahanati, after long consideration about the subject and total narration. She waited for almost an year to start shooting for Miss India and Rang De, in Telugu.

She singed more Tamil films during the time with big stars but did not get the same amount of offers from big star hero films, in Telugu. Finally, she bagged a film opposite Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Keerthy Suresh wanted to wait for the script that gives her ample scope to perform after a big film like Mahanati. Hence, she couldn't jump the gun and accept any film.

She liked Miss India pitched by new director, Narendra Nath and transformed her looks to match the film requirements as "Miss India". The movie team wanted to release the film in theatres but they couldn't due to the pandemic.

Now, they have closed the deal with Netflix and the movie will premiere during Dussehra time, say new reports. Mahesh Koneru is producing the film and an official announcement on release date will come from him, soon.