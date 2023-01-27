Keerthy Suresh Family Breaks Silence on Marriage With Thalapathy Vijay

There is false news doing the rounds on the social media platforms about Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s wedding. Anyway, this news as schoked everyone, and Vijay fans set the internet on fire. The rumours say that Vijay is heading for the divorce with his wife Sangeeta and going to marry Keerthy Suresh. However, the rumours seem to be baseless. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to marry her longtime boyfriend and childhood friend soon. The buzz say that Keerthy Suresh’s fiancé is a top businessman in Kerala.