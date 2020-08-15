Director Nagesh Kukunoor is known for his unique writing skills and even won National Award for his films. He crafted a very inspiring drama, Iqbal, a decade ago and in that he told the story of a bowler from village who cannot speak.

The kind of humiliations he has to face and the kind of politics he has to pass through to finally achieve his goal are well documented by the director. Performances from Shreyas Talpade, Shwetha Basu, Nasiruddin Shah and Girish Karnad made the film, a moving tale.

It almost seemed like a tribute to true spirit of cricket and sportsmanship by the director. He seems to have gone back to that zone for his Good Luck Sakhi. On 15th August 2020, the team unveiled teaser for the film starring Keerthy Suresh, Adhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu.

Entire village believes that Sakhi, even though is highly beautiful, has no luck in her favour. She likes a drama artist and a National level coach identifies her talent as a shooter. Film has a patriotic angle as this village girl goes on to win medals at International stage.

Performances of the actors, story telling are going to be key factors in film winning hearts of the people. Worth A Short Motion Arts and Dil Raju are producing the film. It will release in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages.