Kavyashree Gowda Eliminated From BBK9

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is getting the highest TRP rating, and contestants are giving their best to get into the grand finale week. The contestants have finished the tenth week and are now in the eleventh. Bigg Boss Kannada makers planned family week this week and contestants are boosted up after meeting their loved ones. We can say that BBK9 is heading toward the finale in the next few weeks. BBK9 viewers are having debates on social media platforms about the winner and runner-up of the show. Well, as it is the weekend, it is elimination time. The contestants who got nominated for this week's elimination are Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Kavyashree, Anupama, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi.

As per the source, Divya Uruduga, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Amulya Gowda, Arun Sagar, Anupama, Deepika Das, Aryavardhan, and Prashanth Sambargi entered the safe zone. Yes, Kavyashree Gowda is the recent contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glasshouse. Kavyashree entertained the audience with her humor and impressed them with her behavior and performance in the task. Kavyashree's elimination is unexpected and viewers predicted her in the top five for finale week.

