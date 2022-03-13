Kaushal Manda Predicts Bigg Boss Non Stop Winner

Kaushal Manda, the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 2, never misses a chance to predict the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu. Kaushal follows every single show and gives his review on the Bigg Boss Telugu show and contestants' performance. It is worth mentioning here that Kaushal gained a huge fan following and popularity after stepping out of the Bigg Boss Telugu house. There were many armies formed by Kaushal fans to make him win the trophy, and they made it happen.

It is known that Kaushal and his wife are participating in Omkar's show, iSmart Jodi. The couple are performing well and are giving their best to win the show. Earlier, Kaushal took to his Instagram and posted that Bindu Madhavi would be the first winner of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. " Till now, my statement has never gone wrong in guessing the winner in the Biggboss (T). This time, Bindu Madhavi has 90% chances of winning first Biggboss (OTT) for sure. After seeing a few promos itself, it's easy to predict that she has the capability as she displays different attitude when compared to others."

Later, he also mentioned that ex-contestants are struggling to understand the Bigg Boss game for the second time also. So, by this, we can say that netizens' opinions on ex-contestants performance is correct. They say that ex-contestants are losing their game because of their overconfidence and that new contestants are playing well.