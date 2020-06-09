HYDERABAD: Bollywood beautiful actress Katrina Kaif shared a supercool throwback video of herself swimming in the ocean. She shared it on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend." In the video, one could see the 'Bharat' actress swimming alongside the giant water fish.

According to a report, giant whale sharks don't eat humans and it is also safe to swim with them. Kat can be seen donning a white coloured swimming outfit and was very close to the fish. Here is the video, check it out.

Katrina got professionally trained at deep-sea diving. In one of her interviews, the 'Tiger Zinda' actress said that she doesn't want to be a certified deep-sea diver but she wanted to learn it seriously. For the movie, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', the actress has learned deep-sea diving. She also revealed that she was a bit nervous about shooting underwater, the deep sea is very mysterious and felt a bit scared at finding out what's there inside.

On the career front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat alongside Salman Khan. She will be next seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar. Rohit Shetty is the director of the film. Reports say that Katrina is going to join her hands with Ranveer Singh for a Zoya Akhtar's film. This will be the third time for Ranveer and Zoya to collaborate with each other after Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy. Katrina is reported to be working with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as well.

The 36-year-old actress has been restricted to home due to the global coronavirus lockdown. She is staying active on social media and is sharing a few glimpses from her lockdown life.