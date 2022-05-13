Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted at Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and husband Vicky Kaushal visited Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "Home away from home - Sona New York. Loved the vibe - Priyanka Chopra as always everything you do is just amazing."

Responding to Katrina Kaif's story, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "Love you, honey! So glad you guys could make it. Sona New York welcomes you anytime...#homeawayfromhome."

Sona New York's Instagram page also shared a pic of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal and wrote, "Lovely to host such gracious guests yesterday. Thank you Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal for joining us."

Priyanka Chopra in one of her Instagram posts revealed that Nick Jonas suggested the name Sona for the restaurant. An excerpt from her post read: "This has been a team effort all the way...From the many, many menu deliberations, food tastings, and decor decisions to landing on the perfect name, all thanks to Nick Jonas - Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding."

Priyanka Chopra became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. She also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently. Pee Cee also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures.

Also Read: ​Bigg Boss Non Stop: Akhil and Bindu Fans War On Social Media