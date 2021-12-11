Katari Krishna Review, Rating

Looks like the Telugu movie business is coming back as several films are getting released every week. Have you the heard name of Katari Krishna, the 2021 film. It is directed by Prakash Tirumalasetty. The film features Krishna, TNR, Posani Krishna Murali and Swati Mandal in the lead roles. Here’s the review of Katari Krishna:

Story: There will be rank competition between Vedha, Gayatri, Srivalli. They always fight with each other to get first in the class. MD Krishna's wife (Sri Valli) forget his memory, gets admitted in the hospital. Dr Murali Krishna( Posani Krishna Murali) helps to Srivalli to get her back memory. Krishna will also be on a mission to find out how his wife become memory loss. Who’s behind for memory loss? What’s the connection between Sathya and Srivalli. Who will kill Vedha? What made them to kill Vedha forms the story. How Krishna gather all the evidence for Katari Krishna's story.

Plus Points:

Story, Screenplay

Action Scenes

Minus Points:

Re-recording

Slow Narration

Analysis: Nowadays education has become the first priority for everyone. Katari Krishna is all about education is important to everyone but the ego between friends or ranking shouldn’t hurt others. Every audience will get connected to Katari Krishna.

Performance: It’s the TNR last film and he nailed in villain character in the film. The other supporting cast like Posani Murali Krishna, Mirchi Madhava, Chandrasekhar and others does justice to their characters.

Verdict: It's decent entertainer.

Rating: 2.75