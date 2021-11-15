2021 Telugu Film Directors Association Elections 2021: HYDERABAD: Post the high-octane Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections were concluded last month where actor Manchu Vishnu was declared the MAA president, meant for the welfare of the Tollywood movie artists welfare, the Telugu film directors association elections were also conducted on Sunday and the results were also declared on Monday.

The elections which were conducted on Sunday in low key affair at the Producers Council Hall in Film Nagar in the city was attended by many of those in the directorial and other creative fields like writing etc.

The winners of the Telugu Film Directors Association elections 2021 are as follows: Y Kasi Vishwanath was elected as the President

GS Rao as the Vice President

Merlapala Gandhi as the Vice President

VN Aditya as General Secretary

Krishna Mohan as Doctor

SV Bhaskar Reddy was elected as Treasurer

D Vamsi Krishna as the Organising Secretary

Incidentally, the winners were from the Kasi’s Creative Panel which will now head the Telugu Film Directors Association and handle the affairs of this body. Director Samudra’s panel also contested in the elections meant for the welfare of the directors in the Telugu film industry.

The newly elected panel members are likely to be sworn in on Thursday ( 18th November )

Yanamadala Kasi Vishwanath started as an assistant director and worked as a co-director for 25 films. He debuted with the film Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu starring Tarun Kumar and Aarthi Agarwal. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's Debut film Toli Choopulone was his second directorial after which he moved on to acting with the film Nachavule directed by Ravi Babu. He played the father of the hero in that film. Since then, he has acted in more than 90 films as a character artist.

Also Read: MAA Elections 2021 Results: Manchu Vishnu Panel Wins Over Prakash Ra