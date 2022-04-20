The Kashmir Files OTT Release Confirmed, Check Date

The Kashmir Files movie broke box office collection records and labeled as the biggest blockbuster of 2022. The small-budget movie collections have crossed the staggering Rs 250 crore mark. The craze for The Kashmir Files in the audience was huge and as the days passed, the film received more audience which is very rare for Bollywood films.

Netizens praised the way Vivel Agnihotri portrayed the Kashmir Pandits' struggle. Those who have not watched the movie and are waiting for its OTT release. Hold your breath, The Kashmir Files movie makers are all set to release the movie on OTT. Not surprisingly, Zee5 has bagged The Kashmir Files streaming rights. The film's OTT release is expected in the coming weeks. However, the film's streaming date is not announced yet. But it is confirmed that the film will soon stream on Zee5 OTT platform.

The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles. The plot follows a Kashmiri Hindu college student. Displaced in the Kashmir valley as a child after his family was killed, he is raised by a schoolteacher who had witnessed the deaths but shielded him from the knowledge of their circumstances. After his adoptive father's death, the student, who had come to believe at college that the exodus was benign, slowly starts uncovering the facts surrounding his family's deaths. The plot alternates between the student's quest in the present time, 2020, and his adoptive father's travails of thirty years before.

