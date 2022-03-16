The Kashmir Files First Week Collections

The Kashmir Files is creating records on the big screen. The movie finally hit theatres on March 11, 2022 after lots of controversies. The Kashmir Files makers did not do much promotions for the movie, but got massive response from the audience. Netizens trolled The Kapil Sharm Show for not inviting The Kashmir Files movie team on the sets for promotions.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek took his Twitter and tweeted that Kapil did not do promotions for the movie because the film doesn't have a big star. Reacting to the tweet, netizens started trending '#boycottthekapilsharmashow'. Depspite all the controversy, The Kashmir Files collected Rs 59 crores in five days.

The total worldwide collections of the movie on day 4 is said to be around Rs 47.85 crores. So, The Kashmir Files has collected Rs 17 crores on its fifth day while the total collection is Rs 59 crores. The Kashmir Files is expected to join the 100 crore club in its second week. The Kashmir Files is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Produced by Zee Studios, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi. The Kashmir Files is based on a true event that took in 1990 when militants began to drive out Kashmiri Pandits. The storyline revolves around how Kashmir Pandits struggled and the facts about democracy, religion, politics, and humanity.