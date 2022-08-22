Karuna Kumar Says 'Kalapuram' Will Be A Fun Entertainer

Karuna Kumar is a popular director in Telugu and is known for a more realistic…, Beta Noire style in directing films. He has made a couple of films like Sridevi Soda Center, Palasa 1978, and Sarfira The Power. Hits and flops are part of the movie ball game and Karuna Kumar also had his share of failures. However his last film Sridevi Soda Center was a path-breaking film in his career.

Now, Karun Kumar is back with his upcoming film Kalapuram which has been in the news for a long time now. With just a few days left for the film to hit the big screens, it has created a buzz among the audience with the trailer, teaser and songs released on the net.

Karuna Kumar while speaking to Sakshi Post spoke about how confident he was about Kalapuram. He stated that the audience will surely love Kalapuram and also spoke about his earlier film Sridevi Soda Center made with Sudheer Babu. “ The film was a hit because of the story, I believed Kalapuram's story will also be standout. Kalapuram will be a full comedy entertainer and the audience will definitely love our film,” he stated confidently.

Kalapuram is yet to pass the censor board screening and is slated to be released in theatres on August 26, 2022.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and has an interesting line of actors in lead roles including actor Satyam Rajesh who plays the lead along with Sanchitha Poonacha , Kaashima Rafi , Chitram Srinu among others. The music is scored by Mani Sharma.