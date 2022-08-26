Karuna Kumar’s Kalapuram Movie Review 

Release Date :26 August, 2022

Starring: Satyam Rajesh, Sanchitha Poonacha, Kaashima Rafi, Chitram Seenu,Praveen Yendamuri, Janardhan

Director: Karuna Kumar

Producer: Zee Studios & R4 Entertainments

Music Directors : Mani Sharma

Cinematography : Prasad G.K

Editor: S.B. Raju Talari

After Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, Satyam Rajesh’s village drama -Kalapuram was released in theatres today. The film is directed by Sridevi Soda Center director Karuna Kumar, which also marks his third film after Palasa 1978 and Metro Kathalu.

Plot: Kumar ( Satyam Rajesh) wants to become a director, and he tries to take every opportunity that comes to him, but doesn’t succeed. This apart, Kumar also fails in his love life apart from his career.

A ray of hope is seen after Kumar meets a noted producer who promises to finance his debut film. Kumar comes to Kalapuram and is cheated in a scam during the making of the film.

How Kumar sorts his problems and makes his debut film and becomes a successful director forms the crux of the film.

Performance: Satyam Rajesh gets into the skin of his character and performs well. The rest of the cast also does a fine job in the film.

What’s hot:

Karuna Kumar did a commendable job in selecting the story be it dialogues or selections of the cast. Most of the audience will connect to the film, it takes us all back to villages. Kalapuram is a nice story to watch out for this week.

Plus Points:

Sathyam Rajesh’s performance

BGM

Comedy scenes

Production value despite a low budget

Minus Points:

Kalapuram screenplay could have been tighter

Verdict: Kalapuram is a feel good movie