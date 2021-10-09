Kartikeya’s Raja Vikramarka Ready For Theatrical Release

Young & Promising Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda’s upcoming Action entertainer ‘Raja Vikramarka’ getting ready for release. Presented by Adi Reddy. T, Produced by 88 Ramareddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers, movie is directed by V.V.Vinayak’s associate, debut director Sri Saripalli. Starring Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead, team wraps up the shoot and heads up to Re-recording sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, producer ‘88 Ramareddy’ says, “Our Raja Vikramarka story is based out of Hyderabad. We had the requirement of a Temple that’s closed by the Archeological Department and luckily we got the same in Gandikota. We unveiled a Darbar set and shot crucial scenes there. We shot in the unexplored locations of Maredumalli’s Rubber forest unlike other films. We made the film on uncompromised budgets & with the cooperation of Kartikeya Gummakonda. While the Post-Production of the film is still in process, we’re planning to announce the release date soon.”

Director Sri Sarpalli says, “Kartikeya’s Characterization as NIA Agent is the biggest asset for the movie. He gave his best to this Action-packed entertaining role. As the post production works near completion, we’re heading to the Re-recording sessions. Awaiting to show your film soon in Theatres.”

Besides Kartikeya Gummakonda & Tanya Ravichandran, Sudhakar Komakula, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Pasupathi, Harsha Vardhan, Surya, Gemini Suresh, Jabbardasth Naveen and others played major roles.

Technicians:

Cinematography: P.C.Mouli

Music: Prashanth.R. Vihari

Editing: Jeswin Prabhu

Art: Naresh Timmiri

Fights: Subbu, Nabha, Prithvi Shekar

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Shastry, Krishna Kanth

VFX Supervisor: Nikhil Koduru

Sound Effects: Sync Cinema

Presentation: Adireddy. T

Producer: ‘88’ Ramareddy

Director: Sri Saripalli