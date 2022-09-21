Kartikeya to Romance DJ Tillu Actress Neha Sshetty in Bedurulanka 2012

Young Hero Kartikeya, ‘DJ Tillu’ fame Neha Sshetty paired up for an interesting film. Producer of National Award winning ‘Best Telugu film’ Colour Photo, Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni (Benny) is making it. Directed by Clax, C. Yuvaraju is presenting it as Loukya Entertainments Production No: 3

Titled as ‘Bedurulanka 2012’, the movie team excitedly announced it today, Sep 21st on the occasion of Kartikeya’s birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, movie producer Benny Muppaneni says “Happy Birthday to our hero Kartikeya. We’re happy to announce the title on his birthday. We’re even planning to release the first look soon. It’s a comedy drama with Godavari backdrop. We’ve finished the 3rd schedule of it recently. Shot in the amazing locations of Yanam, Kakinada, Godavari. The last schedule of the movie to wrap up soon. Melody Brahma Manisharma has scored 5 extraordinary songs for the album with a beautiful song written by late Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Shastry garu.

Director Clax says “It’s a Dramedy genre movie. You’ll witness a new performer in Kartikeya in this film. We took a village as the base of the story and filled it with out-n-out fun and emotions. It has a strong content and hilarious comedy too. Kartikeya will be seen in the role of a free-spirited person. Will he compromise for society’s compulsion or not shall be witnessed on-screen.”

Besides Kartikeya, Neha Shetty, movie also stars Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, 'Auto' Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Kittayya, Anithanath, Divya Narni in crucial roles.

Fights: Anji, Prithvi Raj

Costume Designer: Anusha Punjala

Editing: Viplav Nyasadam

Lyrics: Sirivennela Seetharamashastry, Kittu Vissapragada, Krishna Chaitanya

Production Designer: Sudheer Macharla

Co-producers: Avaneendra Upadrasta & Vikas Gunnala

Executive Producer: Durgarao Gunda

Cinematography: Sai Prakash Ummadisingu, Sunny Kurapati

Music: Manisharma

Dance: Brinda Master, Moin Master

Producer: Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni

Written & Directed by: Clax

