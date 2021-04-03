Kartikeya to Play NIA Officer In Sree Saripalli's Action Entertainer

Young hero Kartikeya Gummakonda will be collaborating with Sree Saripalli for his next project, which will be produced by 88 Rama Reddy under Sree Chitra Movie Makers banner. T Adi Reddy will be presenting the film. Tanya Ravichandran plays the female lead in the action entertainer and it also stars Sudhakar Komakula in an special appearance. The unit is currently shooting a key schedule in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the director Sree Saripalli said, “We are working on a complete action entertainer and Kartikeya will be seen as an NIA officer in this film. His character will be full of energy. We will be introducing Tanya Ravichandran who paired with Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil film Karuppan to our Telugu audiences with this film. She is the granddaughter of senior actor Ravichandran and is also a well-versed classical dancer. Sudhakar Komakula is also playing a pivotal role. There are a total of 4 songs in our film and Prashanth R Vihari who shot to fame with Mental Madhilo, Dorasani, and Anthariksham will be composing the music. We will be announcing the title very soon.”

The producer 88 Rama Reddy said, “We are introducing Sree Saripalli a former associate of VV Vinayak with our film. Kartikeya‘a characterisation is one of the major highlights of the actioner. We have already wrapped up close to 50% of the shoot. We will be completing majority of the shoot with the ongoing schedule in Hyderabad and the remaining 10% will be shot in Maredumilli.”

Star cast:

Kartikeya Gummakonda

Tanya Ravichandran

Sudhakar Komakula

Sai Kumar

Thanikella Bharani

Pasupathi

Harshavardhan

Surya

Gemini Suresh

Jabardasth Naveen

Technical crew:

Cinematography: PC Mouli

Music: Prashanth R Vihari

Editor: Jaswin Prabhu

Art director: Suresh Thimmiri, Sri Rup Menon

Fights: Subbu, Naba

Lyrics: Ramajogayya Sastry

VFX supervisor: Nikhil Koduru

Presented by: Adi Reddy.T

Producer: 88 Rama Reddy

Director: Sree Saripalli