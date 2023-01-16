Karthikeya's Career-best USA Rights Deal For Bedurulanka 2012

Young and talented hero is coming up with Bedurulanka 2012 which is evidently a content-driven film. The glimpse video and first look poster have laid out a perfect platform for the promotional campaign of the Dramedy (Drama+Comedy) genre film.

The latest update is that the makers are closing the non theatrical business of the film. Incidentally, the Karthikeya starrer is clocking in exceptionally good pre-release business, reaping rich dividends for the investors.

In fact, Bedurulanka 2012 has registered the biggest USA theatrical rights deal in Karthikeya's career thus far. The film's USA rights have fetched Rs 80 lakh which is the highest ever tally in Karthikeya's career thus far. The Village Groupe distribution house has acquired the USA theatrical rights of the film.

The audio rights have fetched another Rs 50 lakh. The audio rights are with Sony Music. Going by the pre-release business, it is safe to say that Bedurulanka 2012 could well be one of the most profitable films in Karthikeya's career.

The film is being promoted as a new-age thriller. Given the fact that content driven films are ruling the roost these days, it can be understood that Bedurulanka 2012 is one of the better prospective films in recent times.

The film is directed by Clax and the music is composed by Mani Sharma. Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni is producing the film under Loukya Entertainments banner.