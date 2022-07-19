Karthikeya 2 Team Gets Special Invitation!

Karthikeya 2 team has achieved a rare honour that no movie to date in the Indian film industry got. International Society For Krishna Consciousness(ISKCON) Vice President and spokesperson Radharam Das has invited the movie team to the headquarters of the organization. It is in Brindavan, Madhura.. a place where Lord Krishna was born and is said to be still doing the eternal dances with his devotees from Dwaparyuga. The hero of Karthikeya 2, Nikhil Siddartha has announced this on Twitter.

The film is clearly based on the ideology and spirituality of Lord Sri Krishna which was evident in the teaser. After seeing them, Radharam Das is said to be impressed and wished to talk with him. In the decades of Indian film and TV industry's history, there were a lot of movies in the spirituality genre. The telefilms like Ramayana and Mahabharat have spell bounded crores of people. But, it's the Karthikeya-2 team which got the first opportunity and honour which was never witnessed by any of those movies or shows. In fact, this is the first in the entire Indian film industry for a movie team to be invited by ISKCON.

ISKCON is an organization which is spread all over the world and has temples which are visited by crores of pilgrims and people of different faiths. It's noteworthy that Apple founder Steve Jobs used to eat in ISKCON when he was financially unstable. The spiritual organization embraces one and all. The impact of Lord Sri Krishna's philosophy, his aura, his divinity, and his power on India is the core point of Karthikeya 2 which must have attracted the spirituals at ISKCON. One must say, it's a proud moment for the Telugu Film Industry too.