Karthikeya 2 Opens to Positive Reviews From Audience on Twitter
Young actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 hit the screens from today. Nikhil and Karthikeya 2 team promotions have been paid off as the film opened to positive reviews from several quarters. The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film—Karthikeya. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.
Check out the netizens' reactions to Karthikeya 2:
#Karthikeya2 good movie to watch.@anupamahere @actor_Nikhil #kalaBhairava good job.
— Piyush (@ropratyush) August 13, 2022
Positive reviews 👌🏻 #Karthikeya2
— Dr.G.Manoj (@manojnmcc) August 13, 2022
@actor_Nikhil @peoplemediafcy @vivekkuchibotla congratulations team #Karthikeya2 super hit cinema especially 2 nd half superb pic.twitter.com/u4e4tZqDgv
— SUBBU 1257 (@kilari_subbu) August 13, 2022
Just watched #Karthikeya2 a must watch film production values top notch..first half koddiga lag but overall superr.BGM top notch with mystery elements and complete new storyline, might click in hindi version too. One liner “Indian culture is not mythology it is true history” 3/5 pic.twitter.com/ixYkwdTnuM
— subbu (@subbu_os) August 13, 2022
Block buster reports 👍👍#Karthikeya2
— Nari Kakarla 🇮🇳 | #RC15™ (@RamCharanCult27) August 13, 2022