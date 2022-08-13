Karthikeya 2 Opens to Positive Reviews From Audience on Twitter

Aug 13, 2022, 07:30 IST
- Sakshi Post

Young actor Nikhil's  Karthikeya 2 hit the screens from today. Nikhil and Karthikeya 2 team promotions have been paid off as the film opened to positive reviews from several quarters. The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film—Karthikeya. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Check out the netizens' reactions to Karthikeya 2:


