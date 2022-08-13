Karthikeya 2 Opens to Positive Reviews From Audience on Twitter

Young actor Nikhil's Karthikeya 2 hit the screens from today. Nikhil and Karthikeya 2 team promotions have been paid off as the film opened to positive reviews from several quarters. The film is written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. Karthikeya 2 is a sequel to the 2014 film—Karthikeya. Apart from Nikhil Siddhartha, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Check out the netizens' reactions to Karthikeya 2:

Just watched #Karthikeya2 a must watch film production values top notch..first half koddiga lag but overall superr.BGM top notch with mystery elements and complete new storyline, might click in hindi version too. One liner “Indian culture is not mythology it is true history” 3/5 pic.twitter.com/ixYkwdTnuM — subbu (@subbu_os) August 13, 2022