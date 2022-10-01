Karthikeya 2 Finally Releasing on OTT Platform on Oct 5

Karthikeya 2 will premiere on ZEE5, an OTT platform on October 5 in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. ZEE5, India's largest home-grown video-on-demand streaming platform announced the premiere of the successful Telugu movie - Karthikeya-2, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran.

The mystery thriller that had released in cinemas this August had emerged as a surprise hit in the Hindi belt, making over ₹30 crore from the dubbed version.

After receiving a great response in the first instalment, the makers introduced its sequel which also garnered a phenomenal response from the audience. The movie received an epic response at the Box-office and became a blockbuster with a collection of over Rs 120 crore.

