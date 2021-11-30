Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 30: Mounitha Insults Karthik in Meeting

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya feel elated after learning about Karthik and Deepa’s decision to move to Basthi. Priyamani gets confused by Mounitha’s behaviour and asks why is happy though Basthi people insulted her. Mounitha says that she is happy because she is plotting something against Deepa. Later, Priyamani asks Mounitha why is she troubling Deepa to take revenge on Karthik.

Meanwhile, Karthik asks Deepa to get ready and to inform Basthi people that they are coming to see the site. Karthik and Deepa attend doctors association meetings where Karthik is announced as president. But Mounitha creates a mess at the meeting.

Also Read: Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode November 29: Mounitha Kicked Out of Medical Camp