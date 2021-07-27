Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 27: Karthik Ditches Mounitha

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya get emotional with Deepa. Karthik tells Aditya that they would take good care of Anand Rao. Meanwhile, Mounitha visits the hospital with dinner and blackmails them saying she will drink poison if they manhandled her. Deepa lashes out at Mounitha for creating a scene at the hospital and proves that it's not poison. Later, Mounitha is shocked after Karthik refuses to marry her.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa gives an earful to Mounitha, points out her character, and insults her. Deepa visits Roshini's house and seeks her help to get Karthik out of trouble. Meanwhile, Deepa shares an idea with Roshini to solve the case. Mounitha worries over Deepa's confidence and knows that Anji is missing.