Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 20: Deepa Reveals Mounitha's Crimes to Roshini

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa confesses to Roshini about Mounitha's crimes and tells her that she killed Hima. Mounitha fears about Deepa's revelations about her crimes. Meanwhile, Roshini gets frustrated when Deepa provokes her. On the other hand, Anand Rao slams Karthik after learning the truth about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik tells Deepa that Mounitha planned had everything to commit suicide. Anand Rao visits Deepa's house and asks Karthik if he is hiding anything from him. Bhagyalaxhmi and Deepa plan something against Mounitha's act. Meanwhile, Anand Rao is shocked after learning about Karthik and Mounitha's marriage. On the other hand, Deepa visits Roshini's house and Roshini questions Deepa about Mounitha and Karthik's relationship. Deepa tells Roshini about Mounitha's crimes.