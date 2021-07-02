Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode July 2: Deepa Sets Date

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya feels helpless when Muralikrishna demands justice for Deepa. Soundarya worries about Deepa. Children ask Deepa to come out with Karthik. Elsewhere, Karthik is shocked when Deepa decides the outing date on 25th. Aditya slams Soundarya. Meanwhile, Deepa's unexpected statements puts Soundarya in a tight spot.

In yesterday's episode, Soundarya asks Karthik as to who he will do justice to between Deepa and Mounitha. Meanwhile, Deepa gets shocked after Bhagyalakshmi reveals the truth that Karthik and Mounitha are getting married. Deepa worries about the children and wonders why did Karthik and Soundarya didn't tell her the truth. On the other hand, Soundarya lands in a tight spot as Muralikrishna confronts her about Karthik's wedding.