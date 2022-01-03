Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode January 3: Karthik Adopt Kotheshu's Baby

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Hima and Sourya tell Karthik that they should adopt Kotheshu's baby. Karthik agrees to it and tells them he will adopt Anand. Later Hima and Sourya ask them to leave the house. But Karthik tells them they can't and reminds him of the agreement with Rudrarani. Meanwhile, Karthik shares his grief with Deepa, who asks him to be occupied with work which makes him forget everything.

In Saturday's episode, Varanasi informs Soundarya and Anandh Rao about Mounitha's hospital in Basthi. Soundarya asks Varanasi whether Deepa called him but Varanasi tells them she did not call but if she does for sure he promises to inform Soundarya about their whereabouts. On the other hand, Rudrarani executes her wicked plan and kill Koteshu. Meanwhile, Karthik lashes out at Rudrarani for killing Koteshu.