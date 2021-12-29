Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 29: All Eyes on Baby

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Soundarya asks Mounitha to leave the house and not to think of re-entering the house with any evil plans again. Meanwhile, Rudrani attends Srivalli and Kateshu's baby candle ceremony where she snatches their baby. Deepa and Karthik try to stop Rudrani, but she warns them of consequences. Rudrani tells Karthik that if he stops her, she will take Hima or Sourya in place of Koteshu's baby. Srivalli breaks down and shares her grief with Deepa. Meanwhile, Srivalli gives a complaint at the police station. Deepa asks Karthik to help them, but Karthik tells them they cant help in this situation. Mounitha sends Koteshu and her baby's photo to all the police stations.

In yesterday's episode, Deepa and Karthik decide to conduct a cradle ceremony for the baby while Srivalli and Koteshu say that no one would attend the function as they are against Rudrani. Narsamma asks Mounitha about Karthik and baby.

Meanwhile, Rathnasita tells Soundarya about Mounitha’s baby kidnap and shows the video to them. The video shows Koteshu kidnapping her baby. Soundarya and Anand Rao are shocked to see the video. Elsewhere, Soundarya shows the video to Mounitha and slams her. Later Soundarya kicks Mounitha out of the house.