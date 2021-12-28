Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 28: Mounitha Kicked Out

In today’s episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa and Karthik decide to conduct a cradle ceremony for the baby while Srivalli and Koteshu say that no one would attend the function as they are against Rudrani. Narsamma asks Mounitha about Karthik and baby.

Meanwhile, Rathnasita tells Soundarya about Mounitha’s baby kidnap and shows the video to them. The video shows Koteshu kidnapping her baby. Soundarya and Anand Rao are shocked to see the video. Elsewhere, Soundarya shows the video to Mounitha and slams her. Later Soundarya kicks Mounitha out of the house.

In yesterday’s episode, Bharathi calls Soundarya and tells Mounitha has sold off her clinic and planning to leave the city. Soundarya suspects that if Mounitha is leaving the city, she might know the whereabouts of Karthika and Deepa. Karthik tells Deepa that he is confused by Rudrarani's strange behavior. Later, Karthik tells Deepa that he will help her earn money. Meanwhile, Mounitha opens a new hospital in the Basthi. However, Basthi people decide not to visit her hospital. Soundarya lashes out at Mounitha after learning about her next move. Mounitha hires a new assistant saying Priyamani went to her hometown. Priyamani goes to Karthik's place which is also her hometown.

