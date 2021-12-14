Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert Today's Episode December 14: Deepa Joins as Cook at School

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik requests Hima and Sourya not to tell anyone in the village that he is a doctor and his children ask why he is hiding his profession. Karthik tells his children that he can’t explain but asks them to say that he is an accountant. Hima and Sourya break down on seeing Karthik's plight. Deepa feels elated as she finds a job. Rudrani gets to know that someone is opposing her. Meanwhile, Mounitha’s baby gets kidnapped and she suspects Aditya. Later, Deepa tells Karthik and the children that she got a job as a cook in school and also admission for Hima and Sourya.

In yesterday’s episode, Karthik asks Deepa to not call him Doctorbabu. But Deepa tries to bring Karthik out of depression but fails. Deepa tells Karthik that they are living in Srivalli's house and that Rudrani occupied their house as they did not pay the money borrowed from her. Mounitha calls Karthik. A stranger answers the call and seeks money to give information about Karthik and Deepa's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Karthik takes a promise from his children not to tell anyone in the village that he is a doctor. Children question Karthik as to what they should say if anyone asks them about the father's job. Karthik asks them to say that he is an accountant.

