Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert In Today Episode October 12: Hima And Sourya Plan To Leave The House

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik requests Hima not to misunderstand him. Hima says that she won't trust him anymore. Aditya advises Karthik and Deepa to reveal the truth and leave the country. Soundarya and Deepa warn Karthik that Mounitha can do anything when she dared to return to the hospital. Hima expresses her hatred towards Karthik with Deepa. Deepa tells Karthik about Hima.

Mounitha comes up with an evil plan to defame Karthik's image in public. Deepa tells Karthik that Hima has read the newspaper article and tells him she came to the hospital. Elsewhere, Karthik tries to explain Hima but she refuses to listen to him. Hima lashes out at Karthik and says that she overheard his conversation with Mounitha and questions Karthik as to why he promised Mounitha that he would marry her.