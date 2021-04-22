Karthika Deepam Spoiler Alert April 22: Kids Anxious About Home Situation

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Deepa tells Soundarya and Anand Rao that children are being affected by the situation in the home.

Meanwhile, Mounitha fears that Karthik may know the truth about her injecting the drug into Deepa's body. Later, Deepa is vexed with Karthik's behavior towards her. The same night, Karthik shares his grief with the family.

In yesterday's episode, Karthik gets angry with Soundarya for making Deepa cook. Soundarya asks Karthik why he is hurting Deepa unnecessarily. Deepa gets suspicious of Karthik's strange behavior. Deepa questions Karthik as to why did he suddenly accept her as his wife and says that she would leave the house. Later, Sourya and Hima get emotional over Deepa getting hurt by Karthik's behavior.