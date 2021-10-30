Karthika Deepa Spoiler Alert Today's Episode October 30: Deepa Goes Missing

In today's episode of Karthika Deepam, Karthik asks Deepa not to talk about Mounitha, and Deepa suspects Karthik's behaviour. Anand Rao slaps Karthik and lashes out at him, but tries to cover it up when Deepa comes. Later, Anand Rao tells Karthik that he is cheating Deepa by not revealing about Mounitha's baby. Mounitha asks Bharathi for suggestions. He says that Deepa will leave Karthik if she gets to know the truth about her pregnancy. Meanwhile, the family is worried as Deepa goes missing. Deepa goes to the lab to find out the truth about Mounitha's pregnancy.