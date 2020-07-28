Stylish star All Arjun is basking in the success of his last film ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’, which is being rated as the biggest blockbuster hit of 2020. ‘Butta Bomma’ song has become a rage among music lovers and continues to show its stamina by topping the charts even now. Nowadays, it's a bit common to remake hit films from other languages. Guess what, the record-breaking ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ is getting remade in Bollywood. The film was co-produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Tele Films has stepped forward to bag the rights of the film. Surprisingly, Allu Aravind insisted on keeping Hindi remake rights with them. Ekta Kapoor has eventually sealed the deal with Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna. Are you wondering, who will be reprising the role of Allu Arjun. He is none other than rising actor Karthik Aryan.

The film’s shooting is expected to roll by early next year. More details about cast and crew are yet to be known. It would be interesting to see who would wield the megaphone for this project. The Telugu original ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’ was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and Pooja Hegde was seen as the female lead in the film.