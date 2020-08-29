Karthi Confirmed For Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake

Actor Suriya brought the remake rights of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The super hit Malayalam film is getting remade in Tamil and Telugu soon. The discussion about the Telugu remake is still happening while the makers of Tamil remake finalised the cast for the film.

Karthi and Parthiban are going to play the lead roles in the prestigious remake. Parthiban will reprise the role of Biju Menon in the film while Karthi reprises the role of Prithviraj Sukumaran from the original. Both the actors are happy to collaborate for this interesting film. The announcement of the same will come out soon.

Most likely, the film's shoot will begin in Ooty by the end of the year. The details of the director and other cast, crew will come out soon.