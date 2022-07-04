Karnataka's Sini Shetty Crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

Sini Shetty from Karnataka was crowned with Femina Miss India World 2022 title on Sunday, July 3, at the grand finale event of VLCC Femina Miss India. The event took place at the Jio Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Sini Shetty (21) was crowned by Manasa Varanasi from Telangana who was the winner of Miss India 2021 title.

While, Rubal Shekhawat of Rajasthan was announced as the first runner-up of Femina Miss India 2022, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was announced as Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Several Bollywood celebrities were part of the jury panel for the competition including, actors Dino Morea, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora, choreographer Shimak Davar, former cricketer Mithali Raj, designers Rahul Khanna and Rohit Gandhi.

Miss India Organization also shared a few pictures of the winner from the event on its official Instagram page and captioned it "World - here she comes! Sini Shetty has conquered our stage and taken over our hearts with her magnetism, charm, endurance and beauty! We’re so proud and can’t wait to see her represent India on the Miss World stage! Please give it up for Femina Miss India World 2022, Sini Shetty."

