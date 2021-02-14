Here Is The First Look Poster Of Dhanush's 'Karnan'

Feb 14, 2021, 10:28 IST
- Sakshi Post

Dhanush and Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj have joined their hands together for the movie, Karnan. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster of Karnan. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 9th.  Here is the tweet.

A day ago, Kalaipuli S Thaanu of V Creations has made an official statement stating that the first look poster and theatrical release date will be announced at 11:06 am on February 14th. The hashtag #KarnanFirstLook is trending big time on Twitter. Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Lal, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Alagamperumal, Gouri G Kishan, etc will be seen in prominent roles in the flick.  Santhosh Narayanan is the music director of the film. 

Here is the tweet.

 See how fans are tweeting on the release of the Karnan first look.

