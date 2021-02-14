Here Is The First Look Poster Of Dhanush's 'Karnan'
Dhanush and Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj have joined their hands together for the movie, Karnan. The makers of the movie have released the first look poster of Karnan. The movie is going to hit the theatres on April 9th. Here is the tweet.
#Karnan in theaters worldwide from 9.4.2021 (April 9th) 🙏🏽 Here is the #KarnanFirstLook poster! See you all in Theaters 🙌🏽@KarnanTheMovie@dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh @RIAZtheboss pic.twitter.com/IEI7uzaFbj
— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) February 14, 2021
A day ago, Kalaipuli S Thaanu of V Creations has made an official statement stating that the first look poster and theatrical release date will be announced at 11:06 am on February 14th. The hashtag #KarnanFirstLook is trending big time on Twitter. Rajisha Vijayan, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Lal, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Alagamperumal, Gouri G Kishan, etc will be seen in prominent roles in the flick. Santhosh Narayanan is the music director of the film.
Here is the tweet.
We are bringing you the first look poster and theatrical release date announcement of #Karnan at 11:06 am tomorrow. Gear up! @dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @mari_selvaraj @KarnanTheMovie #KarnanArrivesOnApril pic.twitter.com/bM9WjyIuSi
— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreations) February 13, 2021
See how fans are tweeting on the release of the Karnan first look.
Are you Ready to Meet our #Karnan ? 🐘🗡️ 11.06 Am#KarnanFirstLook @dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh
— Kalaippuli S Thanu (@theVcreationz) February 14, 2021
Whole Tamil Cinema Is Looking Forward For #Karnan Arrival ❤️🔥#KarnanFirstLook Notification on @dhanushkraja Account
கர்ணன் வருவான் கொடுப்பான்
— Dhanush Rithik (@dhanush_Rithik) February 14, 2021
Speed Test🚀#KarnanFirstLook #Karnan
— Dhanush Fans 24x7 (@dhanushfans24x7) February 14, 2021
Marana Mass Sambavam Awaits #KarnanFirstLook From Today 11:06AM With Release Date💥
Keep Your Expectations HIGH🕺😎#Karnan @dhanushkraja pic.twitter.com/GugJg3onny
— Dhanush Fans Campaign (@DhanushCampaign) February 14, 2021
I don't know if #KarnanFirstLook verithanam will be as as the first look of the Asuran movie but I hope it will be as more VERITHANAM as the #Karnan first look 🗡️😎@dhanushkraja Anna ❤️
— 𝐂𝐡𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐁𝐨𝐲𝐃𝐟𝐜™ (@sandydfc) February 14, 2021
Kollywood heroes last movie TOp FL likes.
Vijay 282k
Suriya 82k @dhanushkraja 72k#KarnanFirstLook ⌛#Karnan
— DHANUSH CHOW3 (@dhanush_chow3) February 14, 2021