Karimnagar: Work-From-Home Techie Caught Selling Child Porn Videos

KARIMNAGAR: A software engineer from Karimnagar, was arrested by the Telangana police on Thursday, for selling child porn videos through Telegram groups. The accused had allegedly uploaded 1,270 child porn videos and made Rs 60,000 by selling these videos on a subscription basis through Telegram groups since the month of June.

The techie identified as V Madhukar Reddy (23) was working for an IT firm in Madhapur. Due to the pandemic, he was working from home at Nustullpur village near Thimmapur, in Karimnagar district from where he was arrested.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana police who were keeping tabs on illegal activities as part of cyber patrolling found out about his heinous activity. A special team was assigned to track down the accused and along with the Thimapur police. On Thursday, police arrested the accused from his house in Nustullpur village.

The accused used to download child porn from various Telegram groups and websites of different countries. He would then sell them to customers on a subscription basis and reportedly charged Rs 100 from customers to join his Telegram group and an additional Rs 100 for getting access to these videos. Police seized his laptop and cell phone and discovered that he had over 2,000 subscribers to his Telegram groups, police officials said.

A case was registered under Sections 292 IPC, Section 15 of POCSO Act 2012 and 66-E,67,67-A of the IT Act against the accused by the Karimnagar police.

Also Read: Both SRK, Aryan Khan Break Down On Seeing Each Other in NCB Custody