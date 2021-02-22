Kareena Kapoor Second Son's Name, What Has Saif In Mind After Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given birth to a baby boy. Alongside the congratulatory messages, netizens are already busy guessing games on what the boy’s name might be. The options ranged from Aurangzeb to Jinnah and Kasab to Tipu – further evidence, as if any is needed, that the odious theory of “love jihad” has taken firm root.

Earlier, a controversy had erupted over the name of Kareena and Saif's first child, Taimur Ali Khan. Twitteratti had contended that Taimur's name sounded like the name of a barbaric invader and this remained a subject of debate for quite some time.

What will happen when the boy’s name is officially announced? We can already see the fingers flying over keyboards and keypads. We can predict what the tweets will say and what kind of hashtags will trend for hours unabated on Twitter. We can anticipate what some news anchors will discuss in their prime-time debates.

On a chat show recently, Bebo said that after the whole controversy of Taimur, Saif and she have not thought about their second baby’s name and that they are going to leave it last minute.

