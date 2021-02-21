Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Welcomes Baby Boy In The Family

Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan has finally got a baby brother now. The couple welcomed a baby boy on February 21 at Bridge Candy Hospital. The fans got all excited started pouring in good wishes for the parents, the baby and Taimur who has now become a big brother. Kareena has been quite active not just on Instagram but also on the professional front during the course of her pregnancy.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012. The couple had their first child Taimur on December 20, 2016. The actress recently announced that she is working on her first book titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible", which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

Ahead of the arrival of their second baby, Saif and Kareena also moved into a bigger home, which comes with a plush library, beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, a special nursery for the newborn with Taimur Ali Khan also getting his own space.

Mother-of-two, Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ambitious film ‘Takht’, apart from this she is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Adipurush’, ‘Bhoot Police’ and ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’.

