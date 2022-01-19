Karan, Tejasswi to Get Married After Bigg Boss 15 Exit?

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards the grand finale. There is just one more week left, but Bigg Boss Hindi viewers are confused after last weekend's episode. Because last weekend, the makers did not evict any contestants from the house. There are nine contestants left in the Bigg Boss Hindi house. They are Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal. And as per the social media reports, the top three contestants are Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash. Their positions are changing every day.

Yesterday's episode of Big Boss Hindi made viewers emotional. Housemates have a conversation with their family over a video call. Karan introduced Tejasswi to his parents and asked their opinion. Karan's father said she is the heart of the family. Hearing that, Karan was so happy that the parents agreed.

Karan told Tejasswi that his parents had never said anything like this to any other girl. Later, Tejasswi asked her brother if he liked Karan, and he replied that everyone in the family liked Karan, including his mother. Tejasswi's brother said, "Karan, now she is your responsibility." From this, we can say that Karan and Tejasswi will join the list of Bigg Boss couples to get married after Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. We can expect that the couple will tie the knot soon after they step out of the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house.