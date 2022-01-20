Karan Kundrra Remuneration for Bigg Boss 15

Currently, Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house is witnessing a lot of action. There's a fight between Rashami and Devoleena for the VIP ticket. Rashami and Devoleena were good friends, and they entered the Bigg Boss house as wild card contestants. Later, because of some issues, they turned into foes.

We can say that Rashami has trust issues with Devoleena and she said as much in yesterday's episode when Devo flipped her decision.

Anyway, these fights are not unheard of in the Bigg Boss house. For the last two days, Karan Kundrra has been trending all over social media. Karan Kundrra has earned a huge fan following after his entry into the Bigg Boss house. After entering the Bigg Boss 15 show, he won the viewers' hearts with his game and positivity.

Karan's chemistry with Tejasswi is grabbing the attention of viewers. Bigg Boss 15 viewers have already predicted that Karan Kundrra will bag the trophy.

As per unofficial social media polls, Karan is on top with the most votes. In the past few days, there have been many comments from the audience about Karan's earning from Bigg Boss Hindi 15.

According to insiders, Karan Kundrra is one of the highest paid contestants after Tejasswi. He is earning Rs 8 lakh per week, or around Rs 1.2 lakh per day. So the total amount Karan has reportedly earned from his Bigg Boss stint for 16 weeks is Rs 1.2 crore.

Tejaswwi also earns a hefty salary of more than Rs 1 crore from Bigg Boss 15. What is your guess on Karan's earnings from the Bigg Boss 15 show? Comment below.