Karan Kundrra to Enter Kangana's Lock Upp Deets Inside 

Karan Kundra has confirmed his grand entry into the Lock Upp show. After gaining immense popularity in Bigg Boss Hindi season 15, Karan is all set to enter the Lock-Up show as a jailer. Recently, Alt Balaji released the promo of Karan Kundrra as a jailer, in which Karan stated, "Aa Raha hun main queen ke is badass jail me in sab ko line pe laane. Asli atyachari khel to ab shuru hoga." Kangana's Lock Upp show is getting a good response from the audience, and the show is somewhat similar to the Bigg Boss show. Kangana has welcomed 14 controversial contestants and two wild card entries. The list includes names like Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Chakrapani, Siddharth Sharma, Anjali Arora, Babita Phogat, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Payal Rohatgi, Tehseen Poonawalla, and Saisha Shinde.

The show will have difficult tasks where the contestants have to win those tasks for their daily survival. In any case, the contestants' high doses of drama and fights provide good content for the show. Anyway, Karan Kundrra's entry will add masala to the show. The show is trying to grab the attention of the audience. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Munawar, Anjali, Swami Chakrapani, Siddharth, and Shivam.

Also Read: Lock Upp First Week Nominations: These Contestants in Danger Zone