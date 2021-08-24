Karan Johar Promoting Nepotism On Bigg Boss OTT, Say Netizens

Karan Johar is the host of Bigg Boss OTT that is airing on Voot but the audience is not so happy with the work he is doing. Ever since he was announced as the host, there were speculations and doubts that he might not be fit for the show. Instead, Bigg Boss fans suggested that the winner of BB season 13, Sidharth Shukla would have been a better option.

It has been two Sunday ka Vaar episodes until now and in none of it, the audience felt that the director was a fair host. They claimed that he was being biased towards those who came from the Bollywood industry and have connections on the inside.

Now take Shamita Shetty for instance, he never scolded her and even when he wants to slam Shamita for her fights with fellow BB OTT contestants, Karan will only explain her calmly. On the other hand, he is completely a different person when he is talking to contestants like Divya Agarwal and Zeeshan Khan. Since the beginning, Karan and Divya have been landing into arguments.

Also Read: Netizens Call Karan Johar Biased Host After He Bashed Divya Agarwal

Karan scolded Divya during the first Sunday ka Vaar episode and this time too, he took her class. Divya on the other hand, says that she will not budge and stand up for what she feels is right. He slammed Divya for her comments on Salman Khan and him. Karan was particularly angry over Divya’s remarks of wanting to nominate him for elimination.

She said during one of the episodes, that she would like to nominate Karan Johar for elimination. He took this statement and bashed her by saying that she is a contestant here whereas he is the host. No matter what she does, he cannot be eliminated. Johar asked her to stop talking about him when she cannot show him respect. In the end, he nominated Divya for elimination.

His particular statement, “I do not nominate, I will directly evict” took the viewers by surprise. Many said on social media platforms that this is not the way he should be treating contestants. His behavior with Shamita and Neha Bhasin is different. He treats other contestants as “Outsiders”.

Netizens slammed him for his biased hosting and said that this is what Kangana Ranaut was talking about. Karan will always favour ‘industry plants’ and will make others feel like an outsider. He can never accept anyone else, be it in the reality show that he is merely hosting. Bigg Boss should be about votes and not about what Karan Johar feels. He is nominating Divya Agarwal over his personal grudge with her. What kind of hosting is this? asked netizens.

Many demanded that he be removed and that the Bigg Boss makers bring in a new host for the rest of the weeks. There are four more weeks left and they cannot bare to see his biased hosting.