The Kapil Sharma Show Cast Remuneration Details

The Kapil Sharma show is one of the most loved shows in the country. This show has a huge fan base and also garners a lot of TRPs. Kruna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Bharti Singh and others are part of this show. The Kapil Sharma show is all set to return with a new season this May with the old cast as well as new artists and writers. By the way, do you know how much Kapil Sharma and his cast earn per episode? The amount will exceed your expectations. Here are the remuneration details of the cast in Kapil Sharma show.

Kapil Sharma

‘Comedy King of Television’ plays different roles on the Kapil Sharma show. Kapil Sharma is said to be charging anywhere between 30-35 lakhs per episode. For his upcoming season, he will be receiving 50 Lakhs as remuneration for each episode.

Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh, a special judge on the Kapil Sharma show, replaced Navjot Singh. She earns Rs 10 Lakh per episode.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh gained huge fame through this show. She played roles like Titli Yadav and Kammo Bua in the show. She earns Rs 10-12 lakhs per episode

Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek makes people laugh by imitating other actors. He earns Rs 10-12 lakh per episode

Chandan Prabhakar

Chandan Prabhakar gained popularity for his role of Chandu Chaiwala on the Kapil Sharma show. He earns Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda played several roles on The Kapil Sharma show. The remuneration is said to be Rs 5 Lakh per episode