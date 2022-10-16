Kantara Telugu Movie Review

When the movie ends and credits start rolling.. one of the audience screamed his lungs out as the demise god in the movie..aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh...entire theater joined him in chorus creating a mesmerising melliflous tsunami !!

Says enough of this divine magical folklore thriller - KANTARA !!!

The movie has the intelligence of malayalam films.. reality of tamil films and grandeur commercial elements of Telugu films !!

A beautifully blended narration of our rich heritage, customs, our love for environment, our pride and ego ..and greediness!!

Rishab Shetty stuns us with one of the finest and greatest performance coupled with bringing this appealing story engagingly on Big screen with his direction !!

The incredible visuals, spectacular BGM will blow us away!!

Enjoy this masterly work of art on big screen !!

By Satya Pamula