A video where Bhaagamathie beauty Anushka Shetty was spotted watching the famed Karnataka’s Bhoota Kola ritual, which was made popular by Rishabh Shetty in his film blockbuster Kannada hit Kantara, has gone viral on social media.

Fans of Anushka who are yet to get a proper glimpse of the actress who remains reclusive barring a sighting here and there, was spotted by fans at the Bhoota Kola ritual. Dressed in a traditional silk sari with hair loose, Anushka's fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of her in the video.

Glimpse of Lady SuperStar #AnushkaShetty today from her hometown in Mangalore. Looking beautiful in a Saree🤩❤️✨ Queen is back!!! pic.twitter.com/G12KxoyBtx — AnushkaShettyPlanet✨ (@Sweety_ShettyFc) December 18, 2022

'Sweetie' Anushka Shetty attended this program and took the blessings of the god along with her parents in an event in her hometown in Mangalore. Though Sweetie which is her real name lives in Bengaluru, she originally hails from Bellipady village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district and is a Tulu-speaking bunt.

Anushka is seen recording the ceremony on her mobile phone and we hope that she might share it on her social media account shortly.The actress also saw Kantara and tweeted about the movie in October." Watched #kantara .. totally totally loved it , congratulations to each and every actor , producers ,technicians …team kantara u all were amazing , and thank you all for the experience .. #Rishabshetty you were amazing … Please watch the movie in the theatres .. don’t miss it," she wrote.

The Kannada-origin actress who hails from will soon be seen with Naveen Polishetty in her upcoming film. On her 41st birthday last month, Anushka Shetty shared her character look from her upcoming film. “On my Birthday I am happy to Introduce myself as Masterchef ‘Anvitha Ravali Shetty’ from my upcoming project with @NaveenPolishety #MaheshBabuP #NiravShah @UV_Creations Can’t wait to meet u all on Big Screen (sic),” she tweeted, while sharing the poster.

Tentatively called Anushka 48, will be the Arundhathi actress's first solo film to release in cinemas after a gap of 4 years. Anushka Shetty was last seen in the film Nishabdham with Madhavan which was released on the OTT in 2020 due to the COVID lockdown. Her last movie to release theatrically was Bhaagamathie in 2018.

Check out Anushka Shetty's video watching the Bhoota Kola ritual below:

