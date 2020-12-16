Kannada Tik Tok Roast Actress Bindu Gowda To Contest Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Kannada Tik Tok 'Macha Neen Badukbeka' roast actress Bindu Gowda is all set to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada house in season 8, as per the buzz doing the rounds on social media. We already told you that a rumoured Bigg Boss Kannada 8 participants list has gone viral. Among the contestants mentioned in the probable names includes Bindu Gowda, it is learnt.

Bindu Gowda is a familiar name in the Kannada Tik Tok world. She shot to fame with her 'Machcha Neen Badukbeka' roast video which went viral. As per the buzz, the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 makers are said to have invited Bindu Gowda to be a part of the season 8. There is yet to be an official confirmation on this bit of news. However, we got the dope and thought that Sakshipost readers deserve to know this first.

Bigg Boss Kannada season 7 was won by Shine Shetty. Now, the eighth season is all set to begin by January end and arrangements are being made to rope in big names who could assure the channel Colors Kannada of some good TRPs. As with the previous seasons, Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep will be playing host to the popular Kannada TV reality show.

There were rumours that actor Anirudh TV serial Jothe Jotheyali fame would be taking part in the game. However, the actor has rubbished it as rumours with a video on facebook. The other names of contestants who are said to be taking part in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8 (BB8 Kannada) include Kannada actress Sonu Gowda, Jaware huduga Hanumanthu and two well known Kannada news readers.