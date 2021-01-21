Kannada Movies Releasing In 2021, Check Out Sandalwood Films Release Dates

All the film industries are tried to limp back to normalcy after the pandemic break. Kollywood made the lead by releasing Thalapathy Vijay's Master in theatres. Even with 50% seat occupancy in theatres, the movie rocked the box office with phenomenal collections. Now, Sandalwood filmmakers too are encouraged to release Kannada movies in theatres.

Here's a list of Kannada movies releasing in 2021

January 29: Aneesh's Ramarjuna

February 5: Prajwal Devaraj's Inspector Vikram

February 11: Rishab Shetty's Hero

February 19: Dhruva Sarja's Pogaru

March 11: Darshan Thoogudeepa's Roberrt

April 1: Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa

April 15: Duniya Vijay's Salaga

April 23: Sudeep's Kotigobba 3

So, are you all set to watch the movies back on the big screens?

We have to wait to see which of these movies will rule the box office and rack up moolah at the ticket window.