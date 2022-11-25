Kannada Film Industry To Ban Rashmika Mandanna? Deets Inside

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna might be getting herself embroiled in controversy so much so that this could hamper the release of her upcoming films Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun, and Varisu with Vijay in her home state of Karnataka. Speculations are rife that the Kannada film industry is planning to take action against the Pushpa heroine and ban her films in the State permanently for her recent statements.

The Goodbye actress has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, especially after her Bollywood debut. She has been giving promotional interviews with the Hindi and English media, and in one of those interviews, the actress who made her film debut with Kiraak Party had not taken the name of the production house which launched her, while sharing the journey of how she became an actress. She apparently refrained from mentioning the name of Paramvah Studios, which is co-founded by Rakshit Shetty, her former fiancé and this left his fans and the Kannada netizens mighty upset with her and many called her ungrateful and that she had no respect for the film industry that launched her to fame.

She also said that she couldn't speak Telugu and Kannada fluently which irked the Kannada audiences. Not just that the Geeta Govindam actress when asked if she had seen Rishab Shetty’s film Kantara, Rashmika apparently said that she did not have the time to see the film. For the uninitiated about Sandalwood, Rishab Shetty is the director of Kiraak Party and a very close friend of Rakshit Shetty.

To add to her woes Rishab Shetty, in an interview with a prominent website was asked to pick an actor among four actresses. Rashmika was one among them which included Sai Pallavi, Samantha, and Keerthy Suresh. He stated “I don’t like such (makes the sign of air quotes) types of actor. But, I like the work of Sai Pallavi ji and Samantha ji very much," and refused to take her name.

Rashmika was early trolled after her break up with Rakshit Shetty and was seen moving closely with her Comrade costar Vijay Deverakonda. She has moved away from Kannada films and her last film was Pogaru with Dhruv Sarja released in 2021. After acting in Telugu and Tamil films, the Sita Ramam beauty is busy with her second Bollywood film titled Animal with Ranbir Kapoor directed by Sandeep Vanga, Pushpa 2 The Rule with Allu Arjun and Varisu with Vijay which is directed by Vamshi Paidpally.

A tweet from a film journalist has gone viral on social media, though we can’t confirm the authenticity of the information that he has received and its sources suggest that Rashmika might be banned after the disrespect she has shown towards Kannada films and the industry.

#RashmikaMandanna officially “ BANNED ” in Kannada Movies due to disrespect Kannada movies !!! — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 24, 2022

