BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry arrested actress Sanjjanaa Galrani from her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday (September 8).

She was arrested at the end of a CCB raid at her Indira Nagar residence here early this morning, a leading daily reported. The ''Ganda Hendathi'' actress was taken to the CCB office for interrogation.

The arrest follows in the wake of city police arresting actress Ragini Dwivedi for supplying drugs to people at high-end parties in the city. So far, 13 people have been booked and six arrested in connection with the drug abuse case in the film industry.

"After obtaining a search warrant from the court, the searches were conducted at Sanjjanaa''s house," the Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil was quoted saying by a leading news agency.

Galrani was under its radar ever since her friend Rahul, a realtor, was booked in connection with the drug case, CCB officials had said.

She made her film debut in a Tamil movie ''Oru Kadhal Seiveer'' in 2006. She has acted in a Kannada movie ''Ganda Hendathi''.

Meanwhile, the police also raided the house of Viren Khanna, who has already been arrested by the CCB sleuths in connection with the drug abuse in the film industry.