Kannada Comedy Drama Family Pack Trailer Out

Talented Telugu actor Sudheer Babu recently celebrated his 10 years journey in the Telugu film industry. He has always been one such actor who picks quality over quantity and he has the knack of picking winning subject. The noted actor has now taken his upcoming project onto the floors. This project will be produced by Bhavya Creations, who had previously collaborated with Sudheer for Samanthakamani.

Sudheer Babu, Bhavya Creations, and the director, Mahesh are coming together for a high-octane action thriller that was officially launched with a pooja ceremony which was held at Sri Venkateswara temple at Bhavya's Samudaayam in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the producer V Anand Prasad said "We are delighted to be associaing with Sudheer Babu for this commercially packed action thriller. I would like to congratulate him on completing 10 years in Telugu film industry. We previously worked with Sudheer for Samanthakamani. This time around, we are coming with a powerful action thriller. Sudheer plays a powerful police officer in the film. Srikanth, and Premisthe fame, Bharath will be seen in important roles in this film. The regular shooting will commence from 14 March. More details about the cast and crew will be out soon.

Srikanth said "We are working on a unique story this time. The director Mahesh has penned an impressive script. Anand Prasad garu is a family friend of mine. I am happy to be working with Sudheer Babu.

Sudheer Babu said "This is my second collaboration with Bhavya Creations after Samanthakamani. I really respect this production house. This is a proper action thriller. I really admire Srikanth and love his performances. Thanks to Bharath for coming on board for our film. Wishing the cast and crew all the very best."

Bharath said "The Telugu audience lapped up my film, Premisthe and all my films were later dubbed an released in Telugu. This is my straight Telugu film. I am returning to Telugu cinema after 19 year. I am eager to get to work."

Director Mahesh said " I would like to thank Bhavya Creations for giving me this opportunity. Thanks to Sudheer Babu garu, Srikanth garu, and Bharath garu for coming on board. This is an innovative action thriller with extraordinary stunt sequences."

Cinematographer Arul Vincent said "This project is a very interesting one. We have a good script and the baking of a top production house. Can't wait to get to work.